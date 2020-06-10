Rwanda: Private Universities Predict Surge in Dropouts

Learning institutions around the world have moved their classes online as they heed calls to fight the spread of Covid-19, forcing students to study from home.

Now a combination of the shift in the way lectures are delivered and the decline in people's incomes with some havening lost their jobs, there's widespread project of an increase in university dropout

Before the Covid-19 outbreak, Albert Murinzi-a 23-year-old third year student at Kigali Independent University known by it French acronym of ULK was working as a tech developer for an e-commerce platform to support his education.

When the lockdown was announced in March, Murinzi was laid off from work-his only source of income.

"I have got at least two more semesters to graduate, but I don't work anymore...I am honestly not sure if I will go back to school," he said.

He says this concern is shared by his many peers.

Murinzi alongside his four siblings now support their mother in a small family shop, which cannot generate sufficient revenues for his schools and taking care of other family needs.

Like Murinzi, Prince Gashaija, a 22-year-old final year student at Mount Kenya University used to pay for his tuition fees. He was working in a small business, which he says was closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"With the current situation when I am no longer working, I don't think that I will go back to school in September," he says.

For some parents, incomes have plunged as companies slashed salaries in the wake of Covid-19. Others have lost business and jobs, making them unable to cater for their children's tuition demands.

Peace Mirembe, a mother of two university students, was a teacher before the coronavirus halted the operations of schools.

She told The New Times that; "I have two students at Mount Kenya University, and they were all paid for by the little money I earned from my job."

Universities weigh in

According to Bishop Sabien Hagenimana, the Director of INES-Ruhengeri, says that there are early signs that students enrolment will dip significantly next semester.

"The biggest fear today is the fact that we (private institutions) expect to see a drop in attendance. The number of students dropping out is likely to increase," he said, explaining; "The students' financial situations have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

That's going to limit some students' abilities to pay for university, he says.

Maurice Twahirwa, an education expert said; "It will not be a shock if this current global pandemic that has spurred an economic recession further catalyses a depression, making it even harder for parents to send their children to college."

Twahirwa predicts that financial pressures will force "low-income students, international students and working students to drop out."

In May, Rwanda eased lockdown measures for businesses but extended the closure of universities and schools until September.

"Private universities largely depend on the fees" Callixte Kabera, president of the private universities' association said. "This largely shows that the future of universities is unwelcoming."

Kabera, who is also the vice-chancellor of the University of Tourism, Technology and Business Studies, said the dropout rate would vary from university to university. "Initial predictions show that my university will experience a 20 per cent dropout rate at the beginning of the year and we fear that the number may be higher in other universities," he said.

According to Dr Rose Mukankomeje, Director General at the Higher Education Council (HEC), these concerns can only be addressed by respective universities, given that her institution focuses on ensuring the quality of education.