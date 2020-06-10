Rwanda COVID-19 Recovery Cases Reach 300

9 June 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Rwanda has reported 12 new cases of Covid-19 and three recoveries, bringing the total number of patients who have recovered from the virus to 300 and 463 confirmed cases.

According to the Ministry of Health, the new cases are linked to Rusizi and Rusumo clusters.

"The new cases relate to the Rusizi and Rusumo clusters, they have been isolated and contacts traced," reads the ministry's statement.

The latest update was identified from 1,870 sample tests. In total, the country has conducted 80,129 tests.

Since the outbreak in mid-March, Rwanda has reported two deaths.

