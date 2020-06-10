Tanzania: Eco Systems to Invest in Dar

ECO Systems International, a worldwide distributor of its fuel saving and emissions reducing technology, set to open a business in the country.

The Irish based company said yesterday initially they will invest 1.0 million US dollars by setting up a head office in Dar es Salaam and sub offices in other regions including Zanzibar.

Eco System Tanzania Spokesperson, Ms Edna Lyatuu Hogan said the firm got a nod from the government for the distribution of its units throughout the motor and generators industry.

"The project will provide thousands of job opportunities in Tanzanians and eventually we will open a factory.

"We intend to have local partners and open an office in Dar es Salaam," Ms Hogan, who is also a CEO of the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce Ireland, said.

Before opening the office, Eco System, will provide training on how to install the units to local staff and opening centres mainly at petrol stations.

The eco unit will save 10 to 20 percent on fuel, reduces emissions by up to 95percent.

On health perspective, the eco unit reduces the risk of cancer, heart disease, pulmonary disorders, Alzheimer, dementia, fetal disorders, asthma, as it reduces pollution levels up to 95 percent.

According to the spokesperson, the deal was a result of an Investment and Conference that was organised by the Tanzania Embassy in Sweden under Ambassador Dr Wilbrod Slaa.

"The Embassy in Sweden and the Tanzania Chamber in Ireland worked well together until the fruition of the project," she said. The project is in line with the Paris Agreement which Tanzania signed in May 2018 and makes it one of the 175 countries that signed the Treaty.

The Paris Agreement had set out a global framework to avoid dangerous climate change by limiting global warming to well below 2°C and pursuing efforts to limit it to 1.5°C.

Eco unit designed for saving fuel and reducing emissions when vehicles or equipment burn diesel, petrol, heating oil, kerosene, methane (natural gas), liquid petroleum gas or propane.

Eco Systems said to have a clear environmental strategy which focuses on four core areas namely cleaner air, recycled - unburned fuel waste, reducing greenhouse gases and reducing health risks by reducing carcinogenic air pollutants.