Africa: COVID-19 Cases Across the Continent Surpass 200,000

Residents of Kawangware in Nairobi, Kenya, get ready to be tested for the novel coronavirus.

As of June 10, the confirmed COVID-19 case total from 55 African countries has reached 202,864. Reported deaths in Africa have reached 5,539 and recoveries 90,813.

South Africa has the most reported cases – 52,991, with deaths numbering 1,162 Other most-affected countries include Egypt (36,829 cases), Nigeria (13,464), Algeria (10,382), and Ghana (10,201).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments. For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica clickable map with per-country numbers.

Visit the AllAfrica Coronavirus section for more coverage from across the continent. Also see: Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization Africa and African Arguments.