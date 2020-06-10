Angola: Higher Education and UNDP Bet On Technological Incubators

9 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The creation of mechanisms to support the promotion of startups and incubators of technology-based companies are among the objectives of the memorandum signed, last Monday, between the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESCTI) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

It is also intended to establish a partnership to encourage the training of entrepreneurs, thus promoting interaction between the business community, higher education institutions and Scientific Research and Technological Development institutes. After signing the document, minister Maria Bragança Sambo stated that the initiative will allow the development of integrated actions within the scope of the National Development Plan "PDN 2018 - 2022", particularly in promoting innovation and technology transfer, responding to the challenges of the agenda2030. To the minister, the implementation of such actions will reinforce the interaction between Higher Education Institutions and the business community. He stated that the approximation between the academia and the entrepreneurial sector will contribute to the creation of new businesses, products, as an expression of innovation in companies and the activity of entrepreneurs who are linked to scientific research. On his part, the UNDP representative in Angola, Henrik Fredborg Larsen, said he hopes that universities will play a key role in digital development so that it can offer rapid economic growth, innovation, creation of new jobs and the improvement of services. He hoped that the memorandum would contribute to the expected convergence between education, technology, science and innovation.

