Sudan: Accused Darfur War Criminal Ali Kushayb in ICC Custody

10 June 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

A former militia leader accused of war crimes in Sudan’s Darfur region is now in the custody of the International Criminal Court.

The ICC said in a statement Tuesday that Abu Kushayb surrendered himself voluntarily in the Central African Republic.

Kushayb is accused of commanding Janjaweed militia that attacked Darfur villages in 2003 and 2004, as part of a counter-insurgency strategy by the government of Sudan, then led by longtime president Omar al-Bashir.

Among other crimes, Kushayb is accused of enlisting and arming fighters, and personally taking part in attacks on four villages where the killing, rape, and torture of civilians took place.

The ICC issued a warrant for his arrest in 2007 that accused him of 22 counts of war crimes and 28 counts of crimes against humanity.

The ICC said a date for Kushayb’s first appearance before the court has not been established.

