Tanzania: Injured Leader of Opposition Freeman Mbowe Leaves Dodoma

Dodoma — Leader of opposition in Parliament Freeman Mbowe who was injured last night in an attack by unknown assailants has left Dodoma for Dar es Salaam where he is expected to undergo further treatment.

According to sources at the hospital the politician suffered a broken leg as result of the attack which police say they are investigating.

It is, however, still not clear which hospital the Chadema Party chairman is heading to as party officials have maintained silence over his destination.

At the hospital several party cadres, friends, relatives were seen as Mbowe was about to board a waiting ambulance to the airport.

Earlier in the day several government official s official such as Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, Speaker Job Ndugai, Deputy Speaker Tulia Ackson and Dodoma Regional Commissioner among others visited Mbowe at his hospital bed where he is nursing injuries.

The Speaker of parliament during the evening session has called upon security organs to expedite investigations because the longer they take the more they leave it to speculation.

Related Stories

Tanzania opposition leader Freeman Mbowe injured in an assailants' attack

Injured Freeman Mbowe to be airlifted to Dar es Salaam, Party sources say

He reassured legislators that Dodoma was safe and he believes that by tomorrow evening Police will have something to say about the attack on the Hai Member of Parliament.