Nigeria: Aviation Stakeholders Chart Roadmap to Post-COVID-19 Recovery

10 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — Stakeholders in the aviation sector have opened discussions on a safe and seamless reopening of the Nigerian airspace from June 21, after three months of shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, there is apprehension over the shape the industry will take and how it will wriggle out of the headwinds precipitated by the pandemic.

Already, many airlines have ceased payment of salary since the shutdown. Very few of them paid in percentages, and they have also given indications that they would downsize operations on resumption of flights.

Experts called on the government to consider an urgent bailout for the industry to remain afloat. Others said stakeholders, especially the airlines, as well as the service providers in the industry, would have to innovate to ensure their survivability post - COVID-19.

The Chief Executive Officer of Aglow Aviation Support Services, Mr. Tayo Ojuri, said COVID-19 had drawn back the aviation sector after "the robust growth" witnessed in recent years.

Mr. Ojuri said, "Despite the milestones in recent years, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to disruption in the sector. This will reduce recent trend in increase in passenger traffic and aviation contribution to GDP."

Looking into the post - COVID-19 era, he said airports should improve their processes and procedures and prioritise health declaration - COVID-19 testing.

He also advocated that airlines should skip middle seats to adhere to the physical distancing protocol to curb the spread of the virus.

A former Director General of NCAA, Dr. Harold Demuren, said regaining passenger confidence should be a priority and called for investment in infrastructure that would aid the recovery of the sector.

Demuren said: "How do we make passengers trust us again that they can fly, the biggest competition is now between online meeting and the sector, we have now seen that those meetings they go to in Abuja and London can now be done online, most business travellers go for these meetings and their companies pay for them, how do we get them back?

"How do we handle family vacation? I have seen online weddings, they need to be assured of safety. Religious tourism is still with us, but it may not be the same number."

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, said investment in technology was key in improving passenger confidence and regaining their trust, noting that airlines should encourage passengers to check in online to reduce contact with people.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.