Nigeria: Aviation Stakeholders Chart Roadmap to Post-COVID-19 Recovery

Lagos — Stakeholders in the aviation sector have opened discussions on a safe and seamless reopening of the Nigerian airspace from June 21, after three months of shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, there is apprehension over the shape the industry will take and how it will wriggle out of the headwinds precipitated by the pandemic.

Already, many airlines have ceased payment of salary since the shutdown. Very few of them paid in percentages, and they have also given indications that they would downsize operations on resumption of flights.

Experts called on the government to consider an urgent bailout for the industry to remain afloat. Others said stakeholders, especially the airlines, as well as the service providers in the industry, would have to innovate to ensure their survivability post - COVID-19.

The Chief Executive Officer of Aglow Aviation Support Services, Mr. Tayo Ojuri, said COVID-19 had drawn back the aviation sector after "the robust growth" witnessed in recent years.

Mr. Ojuri said, "Despite the milestones in recent years, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to disruption in the sector. This will reduce recent trend in increase in passenger traffic and aviation contribution to GDP."

Looking into the post - COVID-19 era, he said airports should improve their processes and procedures and prioritise health declaration - COVID-19 testing.

He also advocated that airlines should skip middle seats to adhere to the physical distancing protocol to curb the spread of the virus.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Coronavirus Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A former Director General of NCAA, Dr. Harold Demuren, said regaining passenger confidence should be a priority and called for investment in infrastructure that would aid the recovery of the sector.

Demuren said: "How do we make passengers trust us again that they can fly, the biggest competition is now between online meeting and the sector, we have now seen that those meetings they go to in Abuja and London can now be done online, most business travellers go for these meetings and their companies pay for them, how do we get them back?

"How do we handle family vacation? I have seen online weddings, they need to be assured of safety. Religious tourism is still with us, but it may not be the same number."

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, said investment in technology was key in improving passenger confidence and regaining their trust, noting that airlines should encourage passengers to check in online to reduce contact with people.