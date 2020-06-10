Nigeria: N/East N/ Assembly Caucus Re-Elects Goje, Seeks Acceleration of Mambila Project

The North East Caucus of the National Assembly has re-elected Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe) and Rep. Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno) as its chairman and deputy chairman respectively.

The caucus also re-elected Sen. Halliru Dauda Jika as secretary; Sen. Aishatu Dahiru Ahmad Binani as treasurer; David Abel Fuoh as publicity secretary and Tijjani Zanna Zakariya as financial secretary.

They were re-elected during the caucus' meeting, in which the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, was present at the weekend, according to a statement by Ismail Dabo Haruna, Special Assistant on the North East National Assembly Caucus.

The caucus, while thanking the Federal Government for its determination to construct the Mambila Power Project, however, urged that the process be accelerated to achieve the desired economic, political and social benefits.

It expressed disappointment with the Federal Ministry of Aviation for leaving out the entire zone out of the airports to be opened on June 21, 2020, noting that the zone had several airports and that at least one should have been selected like it was done in the other five zones.