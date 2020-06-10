Nigeria: N/East N/ Assembly Caucus Re-Elects Goje, Seeks Acceleration of Mambila Project

10 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Salau

The North East Caucus of the National Assembly has re-elected Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe) and Rep. Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno) as its chairman and deputy chairman respectively.

The caucus also re-elected Sen. Halliru Dauda Jika as secretary; Sen. Aishatu Dahiru Ahmad Binani as treasurer; David Abel Fuoh as publicity secretary and Tijjani Zanna Zakariya as financial secretary.

They were re-elected during the caucus' meeting, in which the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, was present at the weekend, according to a statement by Ismail Dabo Haruna, Special Assistant on the North East National Assembly Caucus.

The caucus, while thanking the Federal Government for its determination to construct the Mambila Power Project, however, urged that the process be accelerated to achieve the desired economic, political and social benefits.

It expressed disappointment with the Federal Ministry of Aviation for leaving out the entire zone out of the airports to be opened on June 21, 2020, noting that the zone had several airports and that at least one should have been selected like it was done in the other five zones.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.