Nigeria: Lagos APC Bans Justice Forum, Mandate Group, Others

9 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Governor's Advisory Council (GAC) has announced the dissolution of all political groups within the All Progressives Party (APC) in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 27-member GAC, the highest decision-making organ of the party in the state, announced the dissolution on Tuesday after a meeting in Lagos.

The state APC Chairman and member of GAC, Tunde Balogun, who confirmed the decision to NAN on the telephone, said the move was to strengthen the unity within the party.

"Yes, it is true; all groups have been dissolved. The decision was taken this afternoon (Tuesday). You are a member of APC and nothing more.

"No more groups within the party. We are all one under the APC," he said.

Mr Balogun explained that influential groups within the party, such as the Justice Forum (JF) and the Mandate Group (MG) were also affected by the ban.

The party chairman, however, declined comment on whether the development had to do with any rivalry between JF, said to be controlled by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and MG, populated by the core loyalists of the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.