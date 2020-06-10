Tanzania: Mbao Coach Targets Premier League Survival

MBAO FC assistant coach Agustino Malindi has assured fans and supporters that his team will not be relegated despite poor results in the Mainland Premier League.

Speaking with the 'Daily News' yesterday, during team's training session at Kirumba stadium here, Malindi said they will put more efforts in training and work hard to win their nine remaining matches.

Malindi, the former Stand United and Mashujaa coach, said the team's camp has been resumed since last Saturday.

At Kirumba Stadium, Mbao will play six matches against Ndanda FC, Namungo FC, Coastal Union, Police Tanzania, Mtibwa Sugar and Lipuli FC while their away matches will be against JKT Tanzania at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma, Azam FC at Chamazi Complex and Simba SC at Uhuru Stadium in Dar-es-salaam.

He further called upon the football fans in Mwanza Region to support their team in all their remaining matches.

Mbao who are sponsored by GF Trucks & equipment are still languishing in the relegation zone, whereby they are placed 19th on the league table after gathering 23 points from 29 outings. They have won five, drawn seven and lost 13 matches.

On his side, Mbao FC Emmanuel Lukinda has promised to work hard with their fellow players so that their team stays in the Premier League.

In order for Mbao FC to stay in the league they need to win seven matches out of nine games they have.