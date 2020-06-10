Tanzania: Mbao Coach Targets Premier League Survival

9 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga in Mwanza

MBAO FC assistant coach Agustino Malindi has assured fans and supporters that his team will not be relegated despite poor results in the Mainland Premier League.

Speaking with the 'Daily News' yesterday, during team's training session at Kirumba stadium here, Malindi said they will put more efforts in training and work hard to win their nine remaining matches.

Malindi, the former Stand United and Mashujaa coach, said the team's camp has been resumed since last Saturday.

At Kirumba Stadium, Mbao will play six matches against Ndanda FC, Namungo FC, Coastal Union, Police Tanzania, Mtibwa Sugar and Lipuli FC while their away matches will be against JKT Tanzania at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma, Azam FC at Chamazi Complex and Simba SC at Uhuru Stadium in Dar-es-salaam.

He further called upon the football fans in Mwanza Region to support their team in all their remaining matches.

Mbao who are sponsored by GF Trucks & equipment are still languishing in the relegation zone, whereby they are placed 19th on the league table after gathering 23 points from 29 outings. They have won five, drawn seven and lost 13 matches.

On his side, Mbao FC Emmanuel Lukinda has promised to work hard with their fellow players so that their team stays in the Premier League.

In order for Mbao FC to stay in the league they need to win seven matches out of nine games they have.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.