Tanzania: Mkwasa - Yanga Will Be Fine At Resumption

YOUNG Africans Assistant Coach Boniface Mkwasa admitted that his side needs to be fully charged before the resumption of the Mainland Premier League games on Saturday.

He said this over the weekend after guiding the team to a disappointing 3-0 signal testing match defeat from KMC at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

It was the second build-up encounter for Yanga and third for KMC with both sides shaping up their respective squads before the restart of the league duels.

"Indeed we have lost but it was a good game which has enabled us to identify the areas to be strengthened before embracing league matches.

"Our opponents were aggressive because they started preparations earlier than us but we still have enough time to put the squad well ahead of upcoming competitive clashes," he said.

On his part, KMC coach Haruna Harerimana said the victory showed that his players are adapting well to the programs he gives them.

"This was our third trial match to win and it is a good gesture for us ahead of the upcoming league matches to complete the season," he said.

He added that there are some problems he has seen in his team such that he will correct them to make a better squad for their next clashes of the season.

"On the league table, we are not well positioned that is why we want to get the right rhythm so that we should win most of our league battles," said he.

On the day, Yanga had only one shot on target against five shots from their opponents which led to three goals and it was a brilliant performance from the Kinondoni based club.

Meanwhile, Yanga Information Officer, Hassan Bumbuli said they will have a smart talk with Head Coach Luc Eymael for him to follow proper channels of communication.

Eymael, who is still in Belgium, recently accused Yanga management for delaying his return to the country something which the club said is incorrect.

Yanga will reopen their league curtain by taking on Mwadui FC at CCM Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga on Saturday, one of difficult venues to be at for the big teams in the country.