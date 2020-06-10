Tanzania: East African Youth Tourney Confirmed for Arusha

THE annual youth soccer championship christened Chipkizi Cup has now been confirmed in December in Arusha and invitations are being dispatched to potential participants.

Organised by the 'Future Stars Academy,' the 11th edition of Chipkizi Cup, is expected for the first time to include teams from Japan, South Africa and DR Congo while the rest teams come East African Community (EAC), member states.

The 'Chipkizi Cup 2020,' is scheduled to take place at Tanganyika Game Trackers (TGT), grounds from December 8th to 13th ,2020 and will bring into Tanzania more than 100 teams from, Kenya and Rwanda.

"Despite the current Covid-19 scare, we were still going ahead with initial preparations, hoping that these infections will be contained by the time the event starts in four months' time," said Alfred Itaeli, the Director of Future Stars Academy.

As for the Youth Teams from Japan it will depend on how soon international flights will resume globally. According to the organisers registration and participating fees are taking place online with deadline fixed for 20th of November 2020.

Expected categories for the Youth Soccer competition will include the 'Under-7', Under-9; Under-11; Under-13; Under 15; Under 17 and Under-20 for both male and female teams.

Kenya topped last year's Chipkizi Cup's 10th Anniversary winning in the just 2019 season of East African Youth Football tournament, but Tanzania wasn't far behind either.

The country won four trophies including those of Under-7, by Sakata Soccer; Under-9, by Express Soccer; Under-11 (Angaza Soka) and Soka Talents won the Under-13 years old categories of the East African soccer tourney staged at the Tanganyika Game Trackers (TGT) arena, for five days.

But it was no surprise; Kenya had brought to Arusha 114 teams, while the host, Tanzania managed to field only 52.

Azam FC of Dar-es-salaam took the trophy for the Under-20, while the Saint Patrick School of Arusha won the Under-17 and Upendo Friends of Arusha took the Under-15 cup.

Tanzania managed to garner four trophies last year, including Under-20 (Azam), Under-17 (Saint Patrick); Under-15 (Upendo Friends) and for the girls, the Under-20 (Arusha Soccer Center) and Under-15 girls (Future Stars Academy).