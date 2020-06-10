Tanzania: Lissu States Why He Wants to Run for Presidency

Dar es Salaam — Former Singida-East legislator Tundu Lissu yesterday said reforming the economy, defence and security systems, as well as promoting multiparty democracy and bringing consensus were things that attracted him to seek Chadema's nomination as presidential candidate in this year's general election.

Last week, Chadema invited its members to declare an interest they may be harbouring to stand as candidates for the Union or Zanzibar presidency.

A Chadema cadre, Ms Mayrose Majige, became the first to declare his interest for the Union presidency followed by the Iringa-Urban MP, Rev Peter Msigwa.

Yesterday, Mr Lissu followed suit, declaring a similar interest during a public address through social media from Belgium where he has been receiving medical treatment.

Addressing the general public, Mr Lissu said once nominated and voted into the highest Office in the Land, the government would form would make major economic reforms.

He would start with formulating strong economic policies focusing on smooth supervi-sion of the private sector.

He said taxation systems would also be reformed to reduce the number of taxes, especially those which adversely impact Small and Medium-size Enterprises (SMEs).

"I will ensure prosperity of businesses, and create more jobs to enable the government to increase its revenues through tax collections," he said.

Also, his government would reform the nation's defence and security organs, making them real protectors of the constitution, as well as human rights and freedoms.

Mr Lissu said all laws considered oppressive would be scrapped and that his government would perform its tasks and obligations according to the constitution and international treaties it has sighed and ratified.

"Once voted into the presidency, and have formed the next government, my government would respect and protect the multiparty systems.

Constitutional, legal and administrative obstacles would be lifted to enable all Tanzanian citizens to enjoy their democratic rights," he said.

Restrictions on political rallies and demonstrations would be lifted, as well as ensure that the defence and security organs safeguard rallies and demonstrators instead of harassing political opponents of the ruling part and government.

According to Mr Lissu, the status, respect and authority of the Parliament as an independent branch of the government which is vested with powers much like the Executive branch will be promoted.

"Constitutional, legal and adminis-trative obstacles preventing Parliament from overseeing the government and representation of citizens would be lifted," he said.Lissu also said that the government he forms would reinstate independence of the Judiciary branch of government, including respect to judicial officials such as judges and magistrates.

Mr Lissu said his leadership would seek consensus instead of revenge..."Instead of revenge, my government would go for national consensus founded on the truth learned from previous mistakes, forgiveness and compensation to victims," he stressed.

Saying he considers himself the right candidate for Chadema, he said this is after spending years as a public servant and a politician which enabled him to visit almost all regions and districts in the country.

He said he has all his lifetime being advocating citizens' rights in minerals-rich parts of the country.

He spent seven years leading struggles for justice, the rule of law and democracy as the opposition chief whip in Parliament.

Furthermore, he said, between 2011 and 2014, he led and coordinated strug-gles for a new constitution in Parliament and the special Constitutional Assembly.

A former president of the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS), Lissu survived an assassination attempt by unknown people in the national capital Dodoma on September 7, 2017.

During his lifetime, he said, he visited, lived and worked in all the continents of the world except Australia down-under.

"I broadly know international affairs. Therefore, as president, I would ensure that Tanzanians not only understand global economics, social and political systems, but also the country's position vis-a-vis the systems," he said.

He said citizens shouldn't worry about the decision to strip him of his Parliamentary membership, noting that the decision was supposed to be done by the Ethics Council established by the Public Leaders Ethics Act, not by the National Assembly.