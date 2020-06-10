Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Woman, Son in Trouble Over Fake Lockdown Extension WhatsApp

A Bulawayo woman and her 20-year-old son Monday appeared before a Bulawayo magistrate facing charges of sharing an unsigned press statement purportedly issued by President Emmerson Mnangagwa extending the national lockdown period against Covid-19.

Prisca Gumbo, her son and another woman, Renah Takudzwa appeared before magistrate Adelaide Mbeure facing charges of "publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the state."

Gumbo of Mpopoma high density suburb allegedly forwarded the statement to her son through WhatsApp.

The son allegedly re-forwarded the statement to other people including Takudzwa through the same platform.

The state, represented by Terrence Chakabuda, is alleging that Gumbo forwarded the fake WhatsApp message on April 7 this year while Muhambi allegedly circulated the statement on 10 April this year.

Chakabuda told the court that police recovered the messages from the accused persons.

They are represented by Tinashe Runganga and were remanded to 22 June this year.

Recently, a 36-year-old Chitungwiza man, Lovemore Zvokusekwa was arrested and remanded in custody facing similar charges of creating a false message on the extension of the lockdown.

He was later granted a $1 000 bail at the High Court.