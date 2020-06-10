Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Woman, Son in Trouble Over Fake Lockdown Extension WhatsApp

10 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

A Bulawayo woman and her 20-year-old son Monday appeared before a Bulawayo magistrate facing charges of sharing an unsigned press statement purportedly issued by President Emmerson Mnangagwa extending the national lockdown period against Covid-19.

Prisca Gumbo, her son and another woman, Renah Takudzwa appeared before magistrate Adelaide Mbeure facing charges of "publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the state."

Gumbo of Mpopoma high density suburb allegedly forwarded the statement to her son through WhatsApp.

The son allegedly re-forwarded the statement to other people including Takudzwa through the same platform.

The state, represented by Terrence Chakabuda, is alleging that Gumbo forwarded the fake WhatsApp message on April 7 this year while Muhambi allegedly circulated the statement on 10 April this year.

Chakabuda told the court that police recovered the messages from the accused persons.

They are represented by Tinashe Runganga and were remanded to 22 June this year.

Recently, a 36-year-old Chitungwiza man, Lovemore Zvokusekwa was arrested and remanded in custody facing similar charges of creating a false message on the extension of the lockdown.

He was later granted a $1 000 bail at the High Court.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.