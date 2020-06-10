Ghana: Hollard Ghana Donates PPE to 5 Organisations in Northern Region

9 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alfred Niiardayankrah

Insurance group, Hollard Ghana, in support of the fight against the spread of COVID-19 has donated hundreds of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to some organisations in the Northern Region which forms part of Hollard's nationwide COVID-19 awareness and support campaign.

Beneficiaries of the PPE include Kamina Barracks Hospital,Northern Electricity Distribution Company Limited (NEDCo), Regional office of the Ghana Education Service, Tamale Airport, and the Tamale-Bolgatanga Transport Union,all in the Northern Region to enable them ensure safety at work places.

The presentation of the Personal Protective Equipment to the Kamina Barracks Hospital was made byMr. Sulley Mohammed Ali, Branch Manager ofHollard Insurance Ghana, in the company of Mr. Mutaru Abdul-Hamid, Hollard Life Assurance Sales Manager.

According to the BranchManager, "every frontline health worker must be kept safe especially in this era ofCOVID-19 pandemic, and to contain the disease;this donation aligns to our purpose to treat everyone with care and dignity".

Mr. Sulley Mohammed Ali reiterated that, the donation exercise forms part of the company's comprehensive initiative to safeguard essential service providers while creating awareness about the deadly pandemic.

Dr. Aaron Anos, Medical Superintendent of the KaminaBarracks Hospital received the items on behalf of the facility.

Dr. Anos expressed HollardGhana for donating nosemasks to the hospital, andsaid the nose maskswould go a long way to protect the staff and patients at the hospital which would help in containing the COVID-19 virus.

"We are grateful to Hollard Ghana for considering our safety and donating these PPE to us, as a health institution, the PPE remain most sought-after during this trying time, and with these in hand, we shall continue to do our best to deliver the best of health care services to the people of Tamale," the Medical Superintendent highlighted.

According to management of Hollard, the PPE donation and awareness campaign comes as Hollard Ghana's Life Insurance subsidiary, Hollard Life Assurance announced a free COVID-19 cover for all its existing and new customers on individual and group policies.

Hollard Ghana combines its deep local knowledge of the market with the world-class expertise of an international insurance brand, with its feet firmly planted on the Ghanaian soil but Headquartered in South Africa.

Hollard delivers innovative insurance solutions customized to the unique risks Ghanaians face. Hollard was previously Metropolitan Insurance which operated in Ghana for over 25 years.

