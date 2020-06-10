Africa: Rugby Africa Annuls 2020 Season

Major competitions on the continent have been cancelled in order to protect the lives of players.

Due to the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic Rugby Africa has decided to annul its competitions in 2020 to protect the health of all the players and their families. The decision to cancel the competitions follows a joint agreement reached with the federations consulted on 7 and 8 May. In a statement Rugby Africa said that the current bans on travel, public gatherings and sporting events across the continent meant that it was unlikely competitions will resume this year.

It also noted that not all countries will lift restrictions at the same time, or in the same way, compromising some countries' participation. Rugby Africa added that travel costs were expected to increase significantly and potential quarantine requirements could require some players to spend much longer periods abroad. The statement said these bodies want to be able to focus on resuming their activities in the final quarter of 2020, if possible. Rugby Africa said it had held regular, consultative online meetings to talk with federations and doctors concerning the health situation brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Several competitions have been affected including the Rugby Africa Cup, which was due to kick off on May 30, 2020. The body's medical committee said that differences in evolution of COVID-19 in the continent did not give a clear picture of when it will peak in Africa and when the end is likely. Rugby Africa also said it supported cross-border matches or sub-regional tournaments organised by federations where possible in 2020. Despite the cancellation, Rugby Africa stated that it was working hard to implement local-level activities and competitions by the end of the year.