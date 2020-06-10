Cameroon: Environment Day - Population Enjoined to Adopt Friendly Habits

9 June 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

This year's Day was celebrated on the theme "Celebrate Biodiversity"

The World Environment Day in the Littoral region was characterized by radio talks aimed at sensitizing the population on the importance of adopting environmentalfriendly habits. June 5th marks the global celebration of World Environment Day, so designated by the United Nations as an opportunity to encourage an awareness and general appreciation for the need to protect the natural environment. The is also to ensure an intentional campaign to generate action and interest in combating the greatest obstacles to fostering ecological health, like human overpopulation, rampant deforestation, and climate change driven by the overuse of fossil fuels, among many other challenges. In this respect, it is a touchstone for reflecting upon the sustainable development and conservation. Under the theme "Celebrate Biodiversity", the Littoral Regional Delegation of Environment, Nature Protection and Sustainable Development organised radio talks to sensitise the population on the theme and how to protect the environment. According to the chief of service for Sensitisation, Information and Documentation Bernadette Essoukou, there is a good number of species facing extinction. And there is need for the population to be aware of the dangers of their activities so as to protect endangered species. She said most fishermen in the region use artificial means and wrong fishing nets which might lead to the disappearance of certain species of fish in the future. She added that the region is also faced with problems of floods, deforestation and a lot more. To her, it is high time the population of the region shun unfriendly environmental habits so as protect the environment. Bernadette Essoukou explained that the World Environment Day 2020 is focused on nature and its role in providing the essential infrastructure that supports life on Earth and human development. This focus, she went on, also provides an opportunity for driving the momentum and public awareness of nature as a key aspect.

