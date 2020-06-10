Sudan: Tribal Strife Flares in South Kordofan, El Gezira

Lagawa / El Muhariba — Over the last three days, intercommunal violence between Nuba and Misseriya tribes has erupted in Lagawa in South Kordofan, where a number of people have killed and injured. In a separate violent incident in El Gezira, tribal conflict between Nuba and El Hallawyin communities erupted in which 10 people wounded on Sunday.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the clash started on Saturday when a group of Misseriya tribesmen attacked the Nuba village of El Fagara. The attack extended to El Dabkaya and El Tarin; claiming that the villagers stole cattle. Witnesses confirmed that the violence has continued while the security forces were unseen in the crime scene. The witnesses said that the Misseriya people have alleged that their livestock entered the Nuba villages.

Prof Mohamed Tahir told Dabanga Radio from Lagawa that the violence continued until Monday without any intervention by the security forces. Tahir described the situation as dangerous. He urged the authorities in Khartoum and the native administration leaders to intervene and stop the violence.

El Gezira

In El Muhariba in El Gezira, 10 people were injured in an intercommunal conflict between Nuba and El Hallawyin tribesmen on Sunday.

Ismail Musa, Head of the Reconciliation Committee between the two disputed parties, told Radio Dabanga that the causes of the conflict between the two parties were old and renewed several times. He explained that a Reconciliation Committee was formed to resolve the issue, but it could not address the feuds between the parties. A month ago, the Committee held a meeting to diffuse the tension in the presence of Member of the Sovereign Council, Siddig Tawir.

He explained that on Sunday night, the conflict was erupted and continued until 03:00 on Monday. Musa attributed the cause of conflict to a confrontation between two people from the two communities in the city market that escalated into a violent incident. He explained that a man from El Hallawyin shot a group of Nuba people with a hunting rifle and wounded 10. "The injured were transferred to the El Muhariba Hospital," he said.

Musa pointed out that the clashes led to the destruction of commercial stores that estimated to be about SDG 300 million*. "The situation has been stabilised after the law reinforcements arrived in the town," he concluded.

* USD 1 = SDG 55.1375 at time of publishing. As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS).

