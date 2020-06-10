Sudan: Agricultural Initiative 'Together Towards Production' Launched in West Darfur

El Geneina — West Darfur state authorities in cooperation with community leaders and the United Nations Agencies launched an initiative to support the approaching agricultural season in El Geneina on Monday.

The Governor of West Darfur, Maj Gen Rabi Abdallah, described the initiative as a successful one because it addressed issues that concern all segments of the society. "All people have participated whether they were farmers or pastoralists," he said.

The initiative was launched under the slogan 'Together towards production', productivity, and peaceful coexistence'.

A representative of the farming community, Firsha Arbab, explained that the participants in the initiative represent all spectrums of society. He stressed that the initiative aimed to preserve the rights of both pastoralists and farmers by organising the period of grazing and specifying pastoral routes to avoid any protentional tension.

A representative of the pastoralist community, Mohamed Sharif Tazoura emphasised that the objectives of the initiative were to reinforce peaceful coexistence and peacebuilding. "The initiative is very important during the agriculture season because it helps to facilitate peace and security in the area," he said.

