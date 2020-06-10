Sudan Welcomes New UN Peace Mission

9 June 2020
Khartoum — On Monday, the allies of the Sudanese transitional government welcomed the decision of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) regarding the authorisation of the new UN Peace Mission in the country.

In a press statement, the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) welcomed the decision of the UN Security Council regarding the recent authorisation of the UN Peace Mission in Sudan and the decision to extend the mandate of the Unamid mission in Darfur for 12 months.

FFC asserted that the Security Council resolution came in line with the previous PM's request letter that outlined to the four objectives of the mission; supporting the democratic transition, supporting the peace process, addressing issues related to peace and security in war-affected areas, and mobilising international economic support for Sudan.

In its statement, FFC urged all political parties and other political actors to support the newly authorised UN Peace mission to achieve the objective of the revolution.

On Monday, the Cabinet expressed its warm welcome to the decision of the United Nations Security Council regarding the UN Peace mission. The cabinet described the decision as a victory for Sudan.

In a press conference after the cabinet meeting, Feisal Mohamed Saleh, Minister of Culture and Information, a government spokesman said that the UNSC decision reflected the direction and desire of the government and its partners.

Saleh said that the UNSC decision confirmed the willingness of the international community to support the transitional government and the readiness of Sudan to reclaim its position in the international community.

The UN Security Council decided last week to set up a United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (Unitams), and to extend the Unamid mandate until the end of this year.

