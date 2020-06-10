Sudan: Arrests, Weapons Seized in South Darfur

Nyala — The High Committee for the Collection of Weapons and Unlicensed Vehicles In South Darfur says that it has made a number of arrests, confiscated a large number of unauthorised weapons, as well as several illegal motorcycles.

Maj Gen Esameldin Saleh Fadeil, the commander of the unit, said that they have arrested some criminals who allegedly terrorised people in Buram, El Nadif, Ghabeish, Wadhjam, El Nibeig, and El Senit as well as Tullus and Gireida.

Early in May, the authority held a conference in El Nadif in South Darfur regarding combatting marauding militiamen and the collection of unauthorised weapons. Following that conference, the authority started tracking down those criminal groups to arrest and disarmed them.

Saleh Fadeil said that at the El Nadif conference the authority decided to arrest any suspect of criminal activities and collect all unauthorised weapons. "We will hunt them all down," he said.

In May, The High Committee for the Collection of Weapons and Unlicensed Vehicles decided to deploy a joint force of army soldiers and paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to confiscate illegal weapons in all states of Sudan. All unregistered vehicles and all four-wheel drive vehicles will be confiscated as well.

The High Committee, that is chaired headed by RSF commander and deputy chairman of the Sovereign Council Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', decided that four-wheel drive vehicles may only be used by the army, the police, and other security services, especially Land Cruisers. All these vehicles in Sudan will be confiscated to be used by the state.

