Zimbabwe: Zipra Veterans Claim Continued Marginalisation, Urge NTA Formation

The Zipra Veterans Trust has reiterated its call for the formation of a National Transitional Authority (NTA), warning, the current political and economic situation in the country was now a national security threat.

The ZIPRA Veterans Trust which is an association of ex-freedom fighters who fought the armed struggle under ZAPU also decried the sidelining of former ZIPRA cadres in the governance of the country.

"As ZPRA and ZAPU, the NTA is a system of government offering a peaceful level playing field in which all political parties participate.

"This is a political process to give them space to operate without being victimised.

"Until the acknowledgement and involvement of other political parties, Zimbabwe is going down the drain and becoming a national security threat.

"Until all liberation war participants are involved in shaping what was fought for, there shall never be any stability in the country," warned the Trust through spokesperson, Buster Magwizi in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com.

Magwizi said the ex-freedom fighters have been patient for a long time and now want to see the implementation of the NTA.

"What ED (Emmerson Mnangagwa) must do is to allow other political players to proffer ideas on responsible governance.

"We have been patient for a long time and now want to see the implementation of NTA.

"It is 40 years since independence when Zanu PF inherited a viable economy which they siphoned and today the former breadbasket is now a begging bowl," said the ZIPRA Veterans spokesperson.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Magwizi also stressed that no other internal political arrangement apart from NTA will solve the country's myriad political and economic challenges.

"Currently Zanu PF and MDC -T are in the bed together in a marriage of convenience marginalising other players.

"These two may enter into a GNU but it won't work without the blessing of other Zimbabweans.

"They will not be able to end the political and socio-economic woes. MDC- T may wish to partner with Zanu-PF in order to loot the national resources, but it won't be long before that party rubbishes itself," he said.

Last week, MDC-Alliance vice president Tendai Biti claimed Zanu PF was negotiating with the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T to form a government of national unity (GNU).

Magwizi also accused the government of using Covid-19 lockdown measures to suppress dissenting voices in the country.

"Even if under the spectra of Covid-19, in which they hide behind denying other political parties to mobilise support while the MDC-T and Zanu PF officials roam freely, the country mobilising their supporters.

"Zimbabweans are now wide awake and will not be hoodwinked to support them," he added.

Late Zapu leader Dumiso Dabengwa was spearheading the formation of NTA as a soft-landing mechanism to try and rescue a fast deteriorating economic and political crisis in the country.