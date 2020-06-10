Algeria: President Tebboune Receives German Ambassador to Algeria

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune received on Tuesday Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Algiers Ulrike Maria Knotz, said the Presidency of the Republic in a press release.

The two parties examined bilateral relations and the situation in the region, in particular the developments occurring in Libya, added the same source.