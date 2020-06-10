Algeria: Draft Constitution - Possible Extention of Debate Campaign for Reasonable Length of Time

Algiers — Minister Counselor for Communication, official Spokesman of the Presidency of the Republic Belaid Mohand Oussaid underlined Tuesday a possible extension, for reasonable length of time, of the debate and explanation campaign on the draft constitutional revision in order that the expected constitution be "the fruit of the broadest possible national consensus."

The debate on the draft revision of the Constitution, despite the prevention measures against Covid-19 limiting the freedom of movement and meeting, "confirms the country's intense need for a consensual Constitution" which lays the foundations for a new era with different presidential terms and not a tailor-made Constitution for certain people or parties, said Mohand Oussaid in a press conference held at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic.

Pointing out that this objective requires broadening the debate to all the segments of the society, he said that in response to the demand of several political parties, civil associations and national personalities, "an extension is under review, for a reasonable length of time, of the debate and explanation campaign of the draft constitutional revision.

See aslo: Goudjil invites all players to enrich draft Constitution

"The objective is to reach a Constitution that is the fruit of the broadest possible national consensus meeting the pressing need for the country to have really elected institutions under the banner of the Declaration of 1 November 1954 to build a new Republic in consolidation of the three principles of the national identity: Islam, Arab identity and Amazigh identity," he concluded.