Algeria: Draft Constitution - Possible Extention of Debate Campaign for Reasonable Length of Time

9 June 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Minister Counselor for Communication, official Spokesman of the Presidency of the Republic Belaid Mohand Oussaid underlined Tuesday a possible extension, for reasonable length of time, of the debate and explanation campaign on the draft constitutional revision in order that the expected constitution be "the fruit of the broadest possible national consensus."

The debate on the draft revision of the Constitution, despite the prevention measures against Covid-19 limiting the freedom of movement and meeting, "confirms the country's intense need for a consensual Constitution" which lays the foundations for a new era with different presidential terms and not a tailor-made Constitution for certain people or parties, said Mohand Oussaid in a press conference held at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic.

Pointing out that this objective requires broadening the debate to all the segments of the society, he said that in response to the demand of several political parties, civil associations and national personalities, "an extension is under review, for a reasonable length of time, of the debate and explanation campaign of the draft constitutional revision.

See aslo: Goudjil invites all players to enrich draft Constitution

"The objective is to reach a Constitution that is the fruit of the broadest possible national consensus meeting the pressing need for the country to have really elected institutions under the banner of the Declaration of 1 November 1954 to build a new Republic in consolidation of the three principles of the national identity: Islam, Arab identity and Amazigh identity," he concluded.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.