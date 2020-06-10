South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Contravention of Disaster Management Act Regulations

10 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Enforcing of Disaster Management Act Regulations continues to yield positive results in the province.

Members of the Tactical Response Team (TRT) deployed at Ngcobo followed up Intelligence information that led to a resounding success on 09 June 2020.

During the execution of the search warrant at Ebumnandini Hardware which also operate as a supermarket, the following successes were achieved.

One male suspect, aged 29 years was arrested after he was found selling tobacco. He was also found in possession of a firearm, a magazine and several rounds of ammunition.

The suspect will appear at Ngcobo Magistrates Court today, 10 June 2020 for charges ranging from Contravention of Disaster Management Act Regulations and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. Possibility of additional charges cannot be ruled out with regards to the businesses and his status in the country.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga commended the members for enforcing the law and compliance to Disaster Management Act Regulations. "We appeal to the business owners to comply with the Regulations by adhering to the items they are allowed to be selling during each level of National Lockdown and we urge the community to also comply to the regulations so that we can all assist in flattening the curve of Corona virus infections," she pleaded.

