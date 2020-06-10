South Africa: Van Loggerenberg Calls for Prosecution of Those Implicated in Attack On Revenue Service

analysis

The former SARS executive also called on SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter to 'act in a manner that will ultimately put the entire nightmare to bed once and for all'.

Former SARS executive Johann van Loggerenberg has called on South Africa's law enforcement agencies to act against those known to have conspired to undermine the SA Revenue Service (SARS), ruin the careers of top officials and scupper investigations and audits.

Van Loggerenberg made the call in a statement on Tuesday 9 April after the North Gauteng High Court had, the previous day, ordered that a 2014 investigation by the then-Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI), Faith Radebe - who died in April 2018 - be set aside in its entirety.

The classified Radebe report is one of many which sit at the heart of the long-running and ruinous SARS "rogue unit" battle that played out at the height of the State Capture years during Jacob Zuma's second term as president.

In a public statement, Van Loggerenberg called on the SAPS, SARS, the Hawks, the State Security Agency (SSA), the IGI and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) "to immediately act" against current and former employees and their co-conspirators. These included, said...