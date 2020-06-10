Africa: Renaissance Dam Direct Negotiations Resumed

Khartoum — The direct video- conference negotiations on the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam between the Water Ministers of Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia resumed, Monday, in response to the initiative announced by the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk and his contacts with the Ethiopian and Egyptian Prime Ministers on resumption of the tripartite negotiations in the nearest time.

The inaugural session of the talks was attended by the concerned ministers and a number of the negotiations committees.

Irrigation Minister, Prof. Yasser Abbas has earlier held a number of talks with his Egyptian and Ethiopian counterparts, separately, resulted in the resumption of the tripartite negotiations which stopped since last, Feb.in Washington.