Kenya: Woman Who Stabbed and Seriously Injured Husband Over Sh200 Granted Bail

9 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Joseph Ndunda

A woman who stabbed and seriously injured her husband during a domestic fight over Sh 200 has been granted a Sh 30,000 cash bail by a Nairobi court.

Damaris Nthoki allegedly stabbed Shadrack Mutunga Makau on the back as they fought at their rented house on June 5, 2020.

SERIOUSLY INJURED

Nthoki and her husband picked a fight after she allegedly took Sh 200 from his pockets. At the time of the incident, the couple were at home with their young child.

Makau was admitted in a Nairobi hospital in serious condition. Nthoki also claims she suffered facial injury during the fight.

BAIL TERMS

Corporal John Chacha of Huruma Police Station sought orders to detain Nthoki for seven days but Senior Resident Magistrate Lewis Gatheru of the Makadara Law Courts partly declined the application.

Gatheru released Nthoki on a cash bail of Sh 30,000 and directed her to avail two contact persons who will guarantee her compliance with the investigating officer, failure to which she will remain at the station until Monday next week.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.