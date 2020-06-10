Kenya: Woman Who Stabbed and Seriously Injured Husband Over Sh200 Granted Bail

A woman who stabbed and seriously injured her husband during a domestic fight over Sh 200 has been granted a Sh 30,000 cash bail by a Nairobi court.

Damaris Nthoki allegedly stabbed Shadrack Mutunga Makau on the back as they fought at their rented house on June 5, 2020.

SERIOUSLY INJURED

Nthoki and her husband picked a fight after she allegedly took Sh 200 from his pockets. At the time of the incident, the couple were at home with their young child.

Makau was admitted in a Nairobi hospital in serious condition. Nthoki also claims she suffered facial injury during the fight.

BAIL TERMS

Corporal John Chacha of Huruma Police Station sought orders to detain Nthoki for seven days but Senior Resident Magistrate Lewis Gatheru of the Makadara Law Courts partly declined the application.

Gatheru released Nthoki on a cash bail of Sh 30,000 and directed her to avail two contact persons who will guarantee her compliance with the investigating officer, failure to which she will remain at the station until Monday next week.