Somalia's COVID-19 Cases Rise to 2,416

There are now 2416 cases of the coronavirus in Somalia according to health ministry's tally with a total of 85 deaths. On Tuesday the health minister, Fowzia Abikar Nur reported 48 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The total includes cases from 5 regions with Mogadishu having the highest being 19 cases. Somaliland and Puntland had 17 and eight cases respectively while Hirshabelle and Galmudug recorded 2 new cases.

Of the new cases, 34 are male 14 are female and 489 patients have recovered from the virus while one person was reported dead bringing the number of fatalities to 85.

The horn of Africa nation has banned large gatherings closed schools and has suspended international flights to contain the spread of the respiratory virus.