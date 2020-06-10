South Africa: Limpopo Woman Allegedly Stabs Husband to Death After Finding Him With Other Woman

10 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

Police in Mokwakwaila, outside Tzaneen in Limpopo, have arrested a 42-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed her husband to death after she found him with another woman.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, the mother of the man's two children unexpectedly arrived at home and found him with another woman in their house in Ga Kuranta on Sunday evening.

"An argument ensued between the two women and the deceased apparently tried to intervene when the suspect allegedly stabbed him with a sharp object," Mojapelo said.

The man, aged 43, was taken to the local clinic where he was certified dead. The police were called and the wife was arrested.

She is expected to appear in Bolobedu Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on a charge of murder.

Police investigations are continuing.

