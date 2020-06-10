Tunisia: Foreign Minister Meets South Korea's Ambassador in Tunis

Tunis/Tunisia — Foreign Minister Noureddine Erray met, on Tuesday, met South Korea's ambassador in Tunis, Cho Koo-Rae.

Erray commended the privileged level of cooperation relations uniting the two countries, expressing his gratitude for the support given by South Korea to Tunisia to face the current economic and development challenges.

The Foreign Minister highlighted the assistance provided by South Korea in the fight against COVID-19, praising the success of both countries in controlling the pandemic, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Erray called on South Korean companies and businessmen to intensify their investment in Tunisia and to develop economic and commercial cooperation, especially in high value-added sectors such as information and communication technologies.

The Minister also spoke of the efforts made by Tunisia to achieve economic transition and carry out the structural reforms needed to improve the investment climate.

Tunisia is working to encourage its partners among Asian countries, notably South Korea, to take advantage of Tunisia's strategic location to expand the areas of triangular cooperation in Africa, he said.

For his part, the South Korean ambassador underscored his country's commitment to support Tunisia's efforts on more than one level to promote its economy and attract investment.

"South Korea is determined to diversify the various aspects of bilateral cooperation in several areas, such as artificial intelligence, renewable energies, education and training," he pointed out.