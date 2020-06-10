Tunisia: Japan Makes Donation to Help Tunisia Fund COVID-19 Fight

9 June 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Japan made a donation of 13 million dinars to Tunisia to help it acquire new medical equipment as part of its anti-Covid-19 efforts.

Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Salma Ennaifer and Japan's Ambassador Shinsuke Shimizu inked on Tuesday the donation letters.

"The medical equipment will underpin national efforts to contain the pandemic," the ministry said in a press release.

The Japanese donation is designed to strengthen the health sector as it will buttress the system of detection of contagious diseases.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Secretary of State had a phone conversation with her Japanese opposite number. Means to scale up cooperation were discussed.

