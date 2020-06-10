Tunisia: Kasserine - Fire Ravaging 7 Hectares of Alfa Plantation Under Control

9 June 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Firefighters of the forest district of Kasserine, in collaboration with the civil protection agents in Sbeitla, were able, on Monday, to control a fire that occurred in an alfa plantation located in the locality of Kallel (delegation of Sbeitla).

"A complaint has been filed against two individuals suspected of being involved in igniting the fire," Head in charge of Forests in Sbeitla Hakim Hizi told TAP adding that security units have been deployed in the alfa plantation.

The plantation belongs to the Office of State Lands (French: OTD), and the fire which broke out on Monday around 2 a.m., destroyed 7 hectares of alfa and prickly pears, Hizi underlined.

Six successive fires hit the locality of Kallel, last May, the same source says, adding that the fires are man-made.

Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse.

