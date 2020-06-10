Tunisia: Kais Saied Receives Elyes Fakhfakh

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied, on Tuesday, received Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh at the Carthage Palace.

The meeting focused on the general situation of the country with an emphasis on the economic and social situation in light of health developments and the new measures taken in line with the scientific results recorded, said a Presidency statement

The meeting also addressed the political situation, particularly with regard to the government action and the need to join efforts to meet the expectations of the Tunisian people.