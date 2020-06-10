Tunisia: Sidi Bouzid-Accident - Eight Injured Discharged From Hospital

Tunis/Tunisia — Eight among the 11 people injured in Tuesday morning's road accident near the town of El Zaafria, Sidi Bouzid, were discharged from hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

As for the rest of the injured, admitted to the regional hospital of Sidi Bouzid, they are under medical supervision and their health is stable, director of the hospital Adel saidi told TAP.

Eleven people including nine women farmands were injured in an accident that took place on Tuesday on the road of "El-Braga" located in the locality of El Zaafria, delegation of Sidi West-Bouzid.