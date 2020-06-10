Tunisia: Kais Saied Receives Elyes Fakhfakh

9 June 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied, on Tuesday, received Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh at the Carthage Palace.The meeting focused on the general situation of the country with an emphasis on the economic and social situation in light of health developments...

