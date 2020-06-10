Tunisia: Kais Saied Receives Elyes Fakhfakh

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied, on Tuesday, received Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh at the Carthage Palace.The meeting focused on the general situation of the country with an emphasis on the economic and social situation in light of health developments...
- Countries
-
Topics
- All Topics
- Europe and Africa External Relations Food and Agriculture Game Parks Governance Health Human Rights ICT Infrastructure Innovation International Organisations Investment Labour Land and Rural Issues Latin America and Africa Legal Affairs Malaria Manufacturing Media Middle East and Africa Migration Mining Music Music Reviews NCDs NGO Nutrition
- Entertainment
- Business
- Conflict
- Environment
- Health
- Sport
- Travel
- All Topics
- Coronavirus
- Development
- BizTech
- Entertainment
- Sport
- Africa/World
- Governance
- Multimedia
- Sustainability