Tunisia: Parliamentary Blocs Intend to Vote On Motion Calling for French State's Apology to Tunisian People After Its Amendment

Tunis/Tunisia — Several blocs in the House of People's Representatives (HPR) have stated their intention to vote on the motion tabled by Al Karama Coalition group calling on the French state to apologise from the Tunisian people for the crimes committed during and after the colonial period, once certain changes have been made.

Divided on the nature of the amendments to be made to the text of the motion, members were, however, unanimous in stressing the need to amend it by clarifying the period in question or by deleting certain passages.

In this connection, MP from the democratic bloc, Khaled Krichi, pointed out that the period in question must be determined in order to demand an apology from France.

"Apologies must be made to national organizations and personalities such as Farhat Hached, Habib Bourguiba and others," he said, saying that Echaab movement will vote on the motion after amendments.

in turn, deputy of Ennahdha movement's bloc, Samir Dilou said his party is demanding more details on the period concerned and on some concepts included in the motion such as "agricultural evacuation".

For his part, the deputy of the Ennahdha bloc, Ali Laârayedh pointed out, in a publication on the social network Facebook, that the time was not right to raise this issue.

"Raising this issue in the current circumstances in Tunisia and France without coordinating with state institutions such as the Presidency of the Republic, the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in no way serves the interests of Tunisia and its relations with the state and French society," he said.

For his part, democratic bloc deputy Hichem Ajbouni insisted on the need to insert a clause on financial reparation and to determine the period, taking care not to include the post-colonial period and avoiding contentious points.

President of the Qalb Tounes party bloc, Oussema Khlifi, asked to amend the text of the motion, taking into consideration the fact that France is Tunisia's most important economic partner.

The bloc of the Free Destourian party (PDL) stressed, in a statement, the need to amend the text by addressing requests from Parliament to the President of the Republic.

It is also necessary, according to the bloc, "to withdraw expressions which are not up to the level of coherent political discourse and adapted to the constants of Tunisia's foreign policy based on mutual respect between countries and which give precedence to the supreme interest of the Tunisian people".

France is an important economic and strategic partner, the PDL points out, adding that nearly one million Tunisians of different generations live there.

The PDL also felt that France should ask for an apology from the Tunisian people for the sufferings they endured during the colonial period (May 12, 1881, to March 20, 1956).

The PDL bloc also called for the removal of the item on compensation because "the resistance fighters and liberation movement activists never demand compensation for their militancy and sacrifices for their country".

It also called for the addition of an item for the evaluation and revision of the salt and oil agreements to optimise their performance in favour of the Tunisian people.

Al Karama Coalition bloc had presented a draft motion to parliament, which was the subject of Tuesday's plenary session.

The motion calls on parliament to demand an apology from the French state for crimes committed during and after colonisation.