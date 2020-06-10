Central Africa: ICC Announces Detention of Kushayb in Central Africa

Khartoum — The International Criminal Court, in the Hague has announced it is detention to Ali Mohamed Ali Abdul Rahman (Ali Kushayb) after he voluntarily surrendered to the court in the Central African Republic.

The court added that Kushayb was detained on the basis of the arrest warrant issued by the court on April 27, 2007.

The court noted that Kushayb is suspected of being responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur, and that he will soon have a first-appearance hearing before the Second Primary Court.

The Chief Registrar of the Court, Peter Louis, has extended thanks to the Minister of Justice of the Central African Republic, Flavian Ambata, the authorities of the Central African Republic, the French Republic and the Republic of Chad, in addition to the leadership of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic and the authorities of the host country, for their support to the court and their cooperation in extraditing Kushayb and his transfer to detention in the court.

Ali Kushayb, who was born in 1957, is believed to have been one of the largest leaders in tribal ranks in Wadi Salih locality, he was a member of the Popular Defense Forces, and was allegedly commanding thousands of members of the Janjaweed militia from approximately August 2003 to March 2004.

Kushayb is also believed that he implemented the previous Sudanese government strategy to combat the rebellion that caused war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur