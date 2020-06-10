Sudan: Al - Tayyishi - Peace Negotiations Parties Agree On Basis of Governance and Administration

Khartoum — the government's delegation to the peace negotiations led by Lieutenant General Shams al-Din Kabashi Ibrahim, member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, and the delegation of the armed struggle movements with its ten factions, continued today negotiations on the national issues paper in the Salam Rotana Hotel in Khartoum and the Crown Hotel in Juba via Video conferencing technology.

The negotiating parties agreed today, on most of the issues of the national issues paper and began to review its contents.

The member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, the official spokesman for the government delegation to the peace negotiations, Mohamed Hassan al-Tayyishi, announced in press statements that the parties to the peace talks agreed in today's session on all the issues related to the authority item represented in the basis of administration and governance, adding that the issues of participation and proportions in levels of government were agreed to be submitted by the peace partners in a separate and detailed paper for discussion.

He explained that tomorrow's session will be devoted to reviewing all the issues that were discussed and fully agreed upon during today's session, including the issues of environment, education, the National Revenue Fund, the Commission for the division and allocation of resources, issues of racism, hatred and arrogance, transitional justice issues, mechanisms for implementing the peace agreement and issues of the Sudanese abroad.

He noted that tomorrow's meeting will continue the discussion in reviewing all the contents of the national issues paper, indicating that tomorrow's session is expected to end the paper's reviewing for the final agreement on it.

He added that negotiation delegations will next week conduct dialogue on setting the matrix for implementation of the peace agreements and the timetables for their implementation, pointing out that the delegations are working continuously in discussing the remaining issues to be ended at the schedule set by the mediation on June 20, 2020.

Regarding the file of the security arrangements, Al-Tayyishi said that the parties have finished about two-thirds of the file's items.