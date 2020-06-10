Sudan: 161 New Cases of Infection With Corona Virus Registered With 13 Deaths

Khartoum, 9 (SUNA) - The Federal Ministry of Health has announced the registration of 161 new cases of infection with corona virus out of the examination of a total of 581 samples with the percentage of 28.2% in five states, in addition to 13 deaths in four states, and the recovery of 45 cases, according to the pandemic's report of Saturday 6 - June 2020.

The new cases were registered in the states of Khartoum (132), Al-Gazira State (16), North Darfur (9) East Darfur (3) and one case in South Darfur.

The cases of deaths were also registered in Khartoum State (9) cases, River Nile (2), and one case in North Darfur and Sennar states, while the cases of recovery in Khartoum state reached (34) cases, Al-Gazira (9), and one case in Sennar and North Darfur states.

The epidemiological report of the Federal Ministry of Health indicated that the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic reached (6242), the deaths (372), while the total number of the cases of recovery reached (2059).

The Federal ministry of health noted that the samples' examination carried was carried out in three laboratories, with the percentage of positive results at the National Public Health Laboratory out of 508 samples reached 26%, the Blue Nile Institute laboratory of 45 samples 45.7%, and the Public Health Laboratory in Nyala 46.4% of the total examination of 28 samples.

The Federal Ministry of Health indicates that it is working according to the modernized protocol for cases of recovery and the exit from isolation, and that the federal team also works with state epidemiological departments to periodically review and verify the cumulative daily data.

The Ministry of Health has asserted the need to adhere to the health emergency law, stay at home and implement the preventive advice (social distancing - hand washing, sneezing and coughing etiquette as well as the prompt reporting of suspected cases.