Sudan: Efforts Underway to Return Sudanese Stranded Abroad

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asserted that efforts are underway to return the Sudanese stranded abroad.

The Ministry indicated in a press statement that the procedures and measures for the return of all the Sudanese people to the homeland are continuing without incurring the costs of quarantine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed in statement issued today that it would like to show that numbers of Sudanese citizens stranded abroad have submitted proposals and requests on their willingness to bear the costs of quarantine at home upon their return, the ministry added that in appreciation of the conditions that those stranded are still facing, as a result of the precautionary measures for combating the corona pandemic, including the closure of airspace and crossings, that the Ministry has submitted all requests and proposals to the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies, which has previously agreed in principle to register the names of those wishing to bear the costs of quarantine.

The Foreign Ministry has noted that the Hotels Association has expressed its full readiness to participate in this humanitarian campaign, and has set the costs of hosting.

The Ministry indicated that the Sudan's embassies accordingly, exerted great efforts for listing the names of those wishing to return and the costs that were determined, before this idea was abandoned, by the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies and was completely overlooked, adding that all the necessary measures and arrangements for the return of all the stranded to the homeland safely without incurring the costs of quarantine.