Sudan: SPLM-N Denies Acceptance of Delaying Negotiating Secularism and Self-Determination for Last Rounds

9 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Sudan's Peoples' Liberation Movement - North (SPLM-N) led by Abdulaziz Adam Al-Helou denied its agreement with the southern mediation to postpone the discussion of (secularism and the right of self-determination) to the final rounds of negotiations, noting that they agreed with the mediation to resume negotiations without agreeing with them on any topics for discussion.

The SPLM-N noted in a statement on Monday evening by Ammar Amoun Deldoum, the general secretary of the movement, that it had signed an agreement on the negotiation files and their arrangement on October 18, 2019 indicating its committement to that agreement without change.

The movement renewed its stance on the achievement of secularism and the separation of religion from the state, or it will adhere to the right to self-determination which represents its principle stance and it does not relinquish it.

