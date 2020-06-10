Sudan: Defense Minister Lauds Progress in Security Arrangements File

Khartoum — The Minister of Defense Major General (rt) Yassin Ibrahim Yassin has lauded the progress made in the file of the security arrangements with the leaders of the armed struggle movements.

In the framework of his periodic meetings to get acquainted with the peace file, the Defense Minister met at the Republican Palace, with the government's negotiating delegation for the security arrangements.

He commended the mediation efforts made by the State of South Sudan and its Chairman, Lieutenant-General Salva Kiir Mayardit, and Chairman of the Mediation Committee, his advisor for security affairs, Tut Galwak and his deputy, Dr. Deo Matouk, the committee's members, and the government and people of South Sudan. He also greeted the leaders of the armed struggle movements for their efforts, understanding and insistence for reaching comprehensive peace.

The head of the Security Arrangements Committee, Lieutenant General (Eng.) Khaled Abdeen Al-Shami, presented during the meeting a comprehensive enlightenment for the Minister of Defense containing the issues of the file of the security arrangements in the track of the two areas, the Darfur Track, and the government's view on it.