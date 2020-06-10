Sudan: Efforts Underway to Return the Citizens Stranded Abroad - FM

9 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry has underlined that efforts are underway to return home the stranded citizens without paying the quarantine costs.

The ministry said in statement it issued, Monday, that a considerable numbers of the Sudanese citizens stranded abroad presented proposals and requests concerning their readiness to bear the quarantine costs when they return home and in recognition of the conditions facing the stranded, as a result of the precautionary measures taken to address the Corona virus pandemic, including the closure of airspace and crossings, the Ministry has submitted all requests and proposals to the Supreme Committee for Health Emergencies, which agreed , earlier, in principle, to list the names of those wishing to bear Quarantine costs, but later on the committee decided to return them with paying the costs.

