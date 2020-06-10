Ethiopia: COVID-19 Ethiopia Comprehensive Situation Report

document

Editor's Note: This comprehensive report is compiled by Ethiopian Health Data, a website dedicated to track COVID-19 cases in Ethiopia and Africa.

Background

In late 2019, a novel coronavirus (SARS-COV-2) emerged in Wuhan City, Hubei Province in China causing a disease (COVID-19) that has now spread in at least 213 countries. On January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak represented a public health emergency of international concern. The Ethiopian Federal Ministry of Health activated its Public Health Emergency Operation Center (PHEOC) on January 27, 2020 under the Ethiopian Public Health Institute to respond to the pandemic.

As of 11 p.m. (EST) on Sunday June 07, there have been 2, 020 cases of COVID-19 reported by the Ethiopian Public Health Institute and Ministry of Health. A total of 147, 735 tests were performed as of today. Ethiopia has now scaled up capacity to test 7000 specimens per day at various Public Health laboratories and major hospitals. Currently, no commercial laboratory is performing testing. The first index case was confirmed on March 13th, 2020.

The data shown in this report came from the Ministry of Health notification note report and regional health bureaus' Facebook pages.

Summary

During the 11 weeks since the first case Ethiopia recorded 2020 (19 cases per 1 million people) new cases of COVID-19 infection with a 500 (% increase) just this past week, averaging 11 cases per day overall and 117 cases per day in the last week. In addition, 16 individuals were reported to have died (60% of the overall death) this past week. All regions have reported COVID-19 cases and the latest one being the Gambella region that reported the first case on the 6th of June. Addis Abeba constitutes 75% (1625 as of today) of the cases in the nation followed by the Amara region with 6% (119) of the cases. 65% of the infected are male and 35% female.

Reassuringly, the overall positivity is still low of an average 2%. However, it has gone 2 points up this past week (June 1st week). Starting May 9th Ethiopia has increased testing to an average of 3000 tests per day (27.5 per 1 M). A total of 344 (17% of the overall cases) recovered setting the Recovery Rate at 92.7%. 50% of the cases are from community spread 10 points increase in the past week.

The average age range of cases was 15-34 years

The youngest case was nine month old and the oldest case was 85 years.

The youngest individual to die from COVID-18 was a 29 years old female and the oldest was 75 years.