Tanzania: Glimmer of Hope for Zanzibar Seaweed Farmers

ZIMAMU Yussuf Salum, a resident of Jambiani-Kibigija coastal village, South Unguja Region has been working as a seaweed farmer for more than 15 years.

She says patience and hope for bright future made her remain at most difficult times when the seaweed farming showed no promise.

"It was tough and required patience to remain in the seaweed business to-date," she said when sharing her experience in seaweed farming. Lack of skills, poor and insufficient equipment, and low selling price, prompted some farmers to abandon the seaweed farming.

Patience pays off, as she struggled to learn value addition to her product. "I now produce washing detergent, cookies, and cosmetics containing seaweed ingredient," she says. Zanzibar government is taking different measures to boost seaweed farming in Zanzibar, which include value-addition to enhance the economic returns of the venture to the farmers.

According to the Minister for Agriculture, Natural Resources, Livestock, and Fisheries Mr Mmanga Mjengo Mjawir, the government is fully committed to revive and boost seaweed farming with focus on creating jobs and reduce poverty in the country.

"The ongoing reforms in seaweed industry will definitely bear fruits," Mmanga said here at a gathering of seaweed farmers in Kizimkazi village where he distributed 'seaweed carrier berges' to them to ease carrying of seaweed to deeper areas for planting or after harvesting to the seaside.

He said development partners are supporting the seaweed programme and that the World Bank has supported the purchase of the seaweed carrier berges' through its South West Indian Ocean Fisheries Governance and Shared Growth Programme (SWIOFish).

SWIOFish is aimed to improve the management effectiveness of selected priority fisheries at the regional, national and community, encouraged to ecotourism and seaweed farming to conserve the coastal ecosystem, protect Zanzibar's fisheries and grow the local economy.

The programmes contribute to the World Bank Group's corporate goals of ending extreme poverty and promoting shared prosperity in a sustainable fashion.

A total of 250 'seaweed carrier berges' worth 100,000 US dollars were distributed to farmers through their Shehia (lowest level of local administration) committees, and it will be under the control of the community) Additional 250 'seaweed carrier berges' will be distributed to the farmers before the end of this year with hope of improving production in the country, "We target to get back to produce more than 20,000 tonnes of seaweed. Sometime in the past, Zanzibar was the third world producer of seaweed."

The cost of each 'seaweed carrier berge' is about 850,000/- and that the berges were made in Zanzibar by an expert from outside at a reasonable price, with the intention of producing more for the farmers.

Speaking after the event, the Director of the Department of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Mussa Aboud Jumbe said the number of seaweed farmers had declined in recent years due to challenges in its farming.

Mr Jumbe said that Pemba remains the leading producer of seaweed because of geographical advantage as most of the growing is done in deeper areas of the sea compared to areas around Unguja Island with shallow waters, a risk to disease and poor growth.

Farmers have been complaining of difficulties in carrying/transporting seaweed to or from the sea, particularly in recent months when experts started advising them to grow seaweed in deeper areas of the sea.

"This had been a big challenge to most of us. Pulling and carrying seaweed to or from the sea was a big task yet the selling price remained low. I and many others have body and backache because of carrying seaweed. Now with the help of carrier Berge, work will be easier," Ms Salum said.

Minister said the average production of seaweed is 7,000 tonnes annually and the target is to triple production along with motivating farmers by increasing selling price from the current 400/- per kilogramme to three times the price.

"We want to see that seaweed farmers benefit from their farming. In addition to improving working environment, farmers will also be assured of market as they will sell to the new seaweed processing factory under construction," Mjawir says.

He said the planned factory will produce different products include food items, medicines, cosmetics, and that also plans are underway to produce 'poultry foods' from the seaweed following successful researches.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Ali Haji Mkadam, community leader (Sheha) for Dongwe-Bwejuu, Unguja South Region thanked the government and SWIOFish for the support which will enable farmers to increase production in the country.

SWIOFish programme in Tanzania which also focuses on promoting farming of tuna, prawns, small pelagics, octopus, and reef fisheries, is also being implemented in Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Tanzania and Seychelles.

Seaweed fishing/farming was one of Zanzibar's key exports in addition to cloves, but due to climate change, which include sea warming, along with disease has lead to reduction and tons of seaweed has been lost.

Promoting seaweed farming increased in management of marine resources and ecotourism because communities have been participating in the management of the 'Menai Bay Conservation Area,' which is a popular area for fishing and diving, and Jozani Chwaka Park, which is famous for its mangroves and rare Colobus Monkeys.