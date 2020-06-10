Tanzania: 520,000 Assured of Communication

OVER 520,000 people in 45 villages that lack telecommunication services will start accessing them over the next nine months.

The good news comes in the wake of the contract signed yesterday in Dar es Salaam between the Universal Communication Service Access Fund (UCSAF) and the Tanzania Telecommunica tion Company Limited (TTCL).

The contract is meant to implement the fifth phase of the project to provide communication services to marginalised rural areas over a period of nine months.

This project is expected to cost 5.1bn/-that the two institutions would jointly finance.

The current phase, which would see 32 wards getting connected to the communication network, will bring to 987, the total number of wards con nected to the network since the project started.

"I am grateful to see that the rural residents will enjoy the same services of calling and receiving calls like their urban compatriots," Works, Transport and Communication Minister, Eng Isack Kamwelwe (pictured) stated at the signing ceremony.

Eng Kamwelwe told the TTCL to accord cooperation to the UCSAF in order to facilitate the communication for all initiative.

The government believes that bringing communication to rural areas is an economic and social development catalyst for marginalised places.

The government, through the UCSAF, has drawn communication services to many citizens who previously could have accessed them due to geographical, economic and social factors.

The minister said it was now the right time for Tanzania to strategically use the Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) in facilitating positive changes in people's lives regardless of geographical challenges.

"It's better that we invest efforts to ensure that all citizens get communication services. The government on its part promises to closely involve stakeholders from the private sector in ensuring that all Tanzanians get access to communication," he assured.

Chief Executive Officer of the UCSAF, Justina Mashiba, said they had agreed with the TTCL to complete the work of connecting 32 wards in nine months' time.

"We would ensure that communication reaches all places considering that the country moves towards an industrial economy,' she said, noting that communication a network to the rural settings would attract businesses.

On his part, TTCL Director General Waziri Kindamba commended the cooperation between the two institutions and assured that the company would ensure that project was implemented effectively.