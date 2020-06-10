Tanzania: Mbowe Alleged Attack Raises More Questions

POLICE have launched an investigation into alleged attack on the leader of the opposition camp in Parliament, Mr Freeman Mbowe, at his residence in Dodoma.

Mr Mbowe, who is also the National Chairman of Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema), and Hai legislator, was reportedly attacked yesterday and immediately rushed to the Dodoma Christian Medical Centre (DCMC) at Ntyuka on the outskirts of the city for treatment.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai and his Deputy, Dr Tulia Ackson, and Dodoma Regional Commissioner (RC), Dr Binilith Mahenge, were among the high-profile dignitaries called on the outspoken politician at his hospital bed, to console him.

Mr Mbowe is yet to give any public statement but Regional Police Commander (RPC), Giles Muroto said preliminary investigations showed that the MP was attacked by three unidentified people.

Pictures taken at the hospital showed that Mr Mbowe had spotless injuries.

Speaker Ndugai told the National Assembly that Mbowe was not in critical condition.

"I visited him this morning (yesterday) he was taking his breakfast and his condition wasn't critical as had been publicised," he remarked.

He said what Mbowe faced could occur to any person should he or she miss a step. "It's not a broken bone," he said.

Mr Ndugai said the team of medical doctors were examining the condition and had confirmed they could provide the needed medical treatment.

Mr Mbowe's driver, Wilhad Urassa narrated to the police that the event occurred at midnight at Medeli-Area D.

He said immediately after he had dropped his boss, three unidentified people attacked him on the stairs, inflicting harm on parts of the body and subsequently breaking his bones.

The statement however raised more questions with some parliamentarians claiming that the legislator was drunk and thus missed his step when returning to his home.

Peter Lijualikali (Kilombero-Chadema) cautioned that it was most likely the politician was tricking the public to attract political sympathy.

"The medical policy for parliamentarians is very clear, that all MPs in need of healthcare services must be taken to a public hospital... if there was nothing to hide, why was he taken to the health centre?" asked Mr Lijualikali.

Other questions surrounding the incident are on why the leader had no security during his night movements and what the reasons for his attack could be.

Esther Bulaya MP (Bunda-Chadema) told reporters that the party was concerned with the incident.

She hinted that Chadema was not comfortable with their leader undergoing treatment in the area where he was attacked and that the party was thinking of airlifting him to Dar es Salaam.

Earlier, however, the regional police boss assured that the city was safe and warned politicians against intervening in police investigations.