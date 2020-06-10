Sudan: Empowerment Committee Restores Private Plane for Dissolved NC

6 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Empowerment Committee, Wahdi Salah revealed the restoration of a private plane for the dissolved National Congress Party, which purchased from state funds from Dubai through (Jet One) air COMPANY.

Saleh said in a press conference held, Monday, in the Republican Palace that the committee decreed the restoration of Jet One Aviation Company for the Government of Sudan To fly for the government of Sudan and register it in the name of the Ministry of Finance and National Economy besides, confiscation of all its property and assets, indicating that the last maintenance of the plane cost $ 200,000.

He asserted that the defunct regime possessed an account through which it financed the activities of the dissolved party, the Islamic movement and some media organizations.

